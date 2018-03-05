Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh: The day I was born, I knew I was going to act

Actor Sunny Singh might only be two films old as a mainstream actor but his resolve to enter the profession is several years old. “The day I was born, I knew I was going to act!” laughs Sunny. He goes on to add, “Okay, that can sound a bit exaggerated, but I knew I want to enter films when I started understanding the world of films and saw my father going on sets. Maybe when I was just a kid.”

Sunny is the son of action director Jai Singh Nijjar [known for films such as Singham (2011), Chennai Express (2013), and Shivaay (2016)] and made his debut as a lead actor in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015). He feels that one really needs to be comfortable in front of the camera to bring out the best in them.

“The more comfortable you are in front of the camera the more you can emote, well. If you are confident then 90% game is won. I don’t like overacting or putting in way too much in a role when it is not required. It takes away the natural performance which you can give,” he says.

Sunny, who stars in filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is ready to take up good scripts irrespective of the genre. “I don’t care what genre is offered to me... be it comedy or not. For me, it can be anything as long as the script is good. I don’t mind who the director is because everyone has their vision. If the script is good and has a meaning in it I will grab the opportunity and give it my 100%,” says the actor.

