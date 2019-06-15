Super 30 first song Jugraafiya: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur steal moments of love in between maths and geography

Makers of Super 30 have release the first song from the film. The song shows Hrithik Roshan romance Mrunal Thakur. Udit Narayna and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices for the song that has been penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The video shows Mrunal and Hrithik as young lovers stealing moments of romance as they go about attending a dance class and a maths class, respectively. Amitabh’s lyrics hit the right chord with the perfect usage of names of subjects -- geography, mathematics and the likes --to talk about love.

Sharing the song, Hrithik tweeted, “Kar ke gustaakhiyaan, Maange na maafiyaan, Teri chaahat ne badla mere dil ka #Jugraafiya! Song out now. http://bit.ly/Jugraafiya @mrunal0801 #UditNarayan @shreyaghoshal @AjayAtulOnline @OfficialAMITABH @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @PicturesPVR @ZeeMusicCompany @super30film.”

Earlier, Hrithik teased fans with a still from the song where he and Mrunal Thakur sit in a romantic pose and tweeted, “#Jugraafiya Song out today #Super30.”

Udit had earlier said about the song, “I have not been this excited for a song in a while now. My last hit was Radha from Student of the Year and I am sure this one will be even bigger than that. Ajay and Atul had discussed the song with me almost a year ago. We did several sittings before recording it. It has the potential to become an earworm.”

Super 30 traces the story of mathematician Anand Kumar who teaches 30 underprivileged students every year and helps them crack IIT JEE. Earlier, Discovery Channel made an hour-long documentary on Anand and his initiative. Yoichi Itoh, chief economist of STB Research Institute, Japan, also made a film on Super 30 for Japan’s NHK channel and called Anand’s initiative the “secret weapon of India”.

Recently, Hrithik shared a picture from the sets and said he learned a lot while working on the film. He tweeted in Hindi, “Kirdaar shikshak ka tha, par iss set set par main eik vidyarthi tha. Yeh hain mere Super 30. Inske tapasya, swabhav aur utsaah se maine bahur kuch seekha. (The character was of a teacher, but on this set, I was a student. This is my #Super30. I learned a lot from his penance, temperament and enthusiasm).”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 will hit theatres on July 12.Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, Super 30 also stars Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 15:08 IST