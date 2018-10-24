Suraiyya: Aamir Khan is enamoured by Katrina Kaif in pic from new Thugs of Hindostan song

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan is among the most anticipated films this year. Its trailer, character stills and song Vashmalle have all worked with the audience. Now, before the release of another song from the film, a new still has begun doing the rounds.

It features the gorgeous Katrina Kaif as the sultry seductress Suraiyya Jaan and Aamir as Firangi Mallah. As Suraiyya strikes a pose, Firangi can barely contain himself. She is wearing an asymmetrical lehenga choli and is in the midst of a dance step. An appreciative Firangi, dressed as a British officer with his faux wig and red and white uniformed attire, is in an excited state of mind. An animated Firangi will also sing a few lines in the song.

Thugs of Hindostan is a period drama set in 1795 AD India, when the British were the ascendant power in the Indian subcontinent. Rebellions were erupting every now and then and were also being squashed by the British with brute force. One such band was a bunch of thugs, led by Khudabaksh (played in the film by Amitabh Bachchan). His trusted aide is the young markswoman, Zafira (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh).

With their massive sail ships and traditional weaponry (knives, swords, some cannon fire, horses) they take on the might of the British. A tough task but for the presence of Firangi, who has been introduced to us as a donkey-riding madcap. Further, in the trailer, we saw him as a wheeler-dealer, driving a hard bargain from any side, depending on his self interest. Then, there is Suraiyya, perhaps a nautch-girl, who charms the British.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani and the music is by Ajay-Atul. It has been choreographed by Prabhudheva.

Thugs of Hindostan, a Diwali release, has been directed Vijay Krishna Acharya and is based on a novel called Confessions of a Thug by Philip Meadows Taylor and is set in the 1830s.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 09:09 IST