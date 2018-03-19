Sushant Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker attend Narendra Jha’s prayer meet in Mumbai

A prayer meeting was held for Bollywood actor Narendra Jha, who passed away last week, on Sunday. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, actors KK Menon, Raza Murad, Mohit Raina, Sushant Singh, Amit Behal, Neetu Chandra, Manoj Joshi, among many others were present there at the meet in the , ISKCON complex in Juhu, Mumbai .

Jha passed away due to a sudden heart attack at his farmhouse in Nanegaon, Nasik on Wednesday. He was 55.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Jha acted in films like Haider, Raees, Mohenjo Daro, Kaabil among others. He worked with iconic filmmakers like Shyam Benegal in the film Neta Ji Shubhash Chandra Bose, The Last Hero and one of his play Samvidhaan where Narendra played the character of Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

He was signed up for the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Race 3 among other projects.

