Sushant Singh Rajput case: Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat share report saying CBI hasn’t found any proof of murder

Sep 02, 2020

Actors Richa Chadha and her Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat have shared links of a report, which says how the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not found any proof of murder as of now in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The India Today report spoke to three unnamed CBI officials.

Pulkit tweeted a live updates link of the publication and wrote: “#JusticeForSSR #JusticeForRheaChakroborthy”. Richa retweeted him, saying: “Is this the latest update ? Wow.”

Is this the latest update ? Wow. https://t.co/BjlWzatz06 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 2, 2020

The report said while quoting the officials that “probe team has so far not found any evidence to suggest that Rajput was murdered”. The officials also said that they were focussing on the suicide angle and examining if the case can be made into abetment to suicide.

The agency had recreated the crime scene, gone through all the evidence collected by Mumbai Police and interrogated key suspects in the case, including Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

As per the team that is probing the case, none of the forensic reports, statements of the key suspects or the reconstruction of the crime scene suggest that this is a case of homicide. The agency has no closed the murder investigation, but it is focussed on the suicide angle for now, the report said.

The next key element in the investigation would be the forensic report, to be given by AIIMS team, which is currently looking into the post-mortem and autopsy reports of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant died on June 14 in Mumbai and Mumbai Police began investigating the case soon after. The case took a sharp turn after Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off funds from his son’s accounts. Later, in an interview to ANI, KK Singh called Rhea the ‘murderer’ of his son. He had said: “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant, for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.” The charge was flatly denied by the actor’s lawyer.

Following a verdict by Supreme Court, CBI was handed over the case. In two separate cases, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are looking into funds misappropriation and drugs angles in this case.

