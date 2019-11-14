e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput diagnosed with dengue, fans suggest remedies

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is the latest celeb to be diagnosed with dengue and has been advised bed rest. Meanwhile, fans posted helpful suggestions for the actor.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2019 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput has been reportedly diagnosed with dengue.
         

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is reportedly down with dengue and had to cancel his Abu Dhabi tour as doctors advised him rest. Sushant was on a long Europe trip and ha returned to Mumbai only recently.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “He had been unwell for a few days and the tests showed that he had contracted dengue, following which he had to reschedule work commitments. He was to travel to Abu Dhabi for an event this week, but the doctors advised against it as he needs to rest for now.”

As the report began doing rounds online, Sushant’s fans were quick to post get-well soon messages on his Instagram posts. Some also shared home remedies.

 

A few actors recently were diagnosed with dengue -- Dharmendra was down with dengue last month while TV actors Mohsin Khan, Zain Imam were infected with the disease earlier. Last year, Sushant’s Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor was also down with dengue.

Earlier, Sushant visited Europe and ticked off a few items on his bucket list that he had earlier shared on Instagram. According to the lists he shared, Sushant wants to learn how to fly a plane, play a cricket match left-handed and travel through Europe by train. The 50 dreams list also included teaching dance to kids, learn guitar, understand Polynesian astronomy, do active volcano photography, among others.

“Dreams are meant to be dreamt, dreamers are actually doers. Usually when we remember the why of our dreams, the hows take care of themselves,” he recently told HT Brunch in an interview.

Recently seen opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in Netflix’s Drive, Sushant will now be seen in the Hindi adaptation of Josh Boone’s 2014 film The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Greene’s 2012 bestseller. The film is titled Dil Bechara.

