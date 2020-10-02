Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj says actor started eating less after Disha Salian’s death

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s appetite took a hit after the death of his former manager Disha Salian, his cook Neeraj claimed. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, less than a week after Disha’s alleged suicide on June 8. It has been speculated that their deaths are linked.

Neeraj said in an interview that while Sushant started eating less after hearing about Disha’s death, he did not seem depressed. He added that the household staff had not heard of her or seen her around.

Talking to Times Now in Hindi, Neeraj said, “He was eating less, but otherwise he was alright. He was talking normally and did not seem depressed. We had never even heard of Disha or seen her. Sir would remain a little upset and he started eating less.”

Neeraj also denied allegations that Rhea Chakraborty controlled the finances and staff of the house. It has been alleged that Rhea sacked several members of Sushant’s domestic staff and replaced them with her own.

“We did not have so much pressure on us. For us, sir and ma’am were the same. She would scold us if we made a mistake but we were not pressurised. Sir was the one who gave her the authority to have the same say in the house as him. He was the one who told us to follow ma’am’s instructions if she said anything about doing any work or getting any stuff for the house,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Sushant’s former staff member Keshav has been employed by Farhan Akhtar. However, the news was denied by Farhan.

Sharing a screengrab of a TV news debate, Farhan wrote on Twitter, “For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

