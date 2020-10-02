e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bobby Deol says he can’t open his heart to dad Dharmendra: ‘I made it a point to avoid that kind of distance with my own kids’

Bobby Deol says he can’t open his heart to dad Dharmendra: ‘I made it a point to avoid that kind of distance with my own kids’

Bobby Deol said that while he respects his father, Dharmendra, there is a certain ‘distance’ in their relationship. He added that he ensured that he has a friendlier equation with his own sons, Aryaman and Dharam.

bollywood Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bobby Deol said that his relationship with his father, Dharmendra, is one of respect.
Bobby Deol said that his relationship with his father, Dharmendra, is one of respect.
         

Bobby Deol feels that there is a ‘distance’ in his relationship with his father, Dharmendra, and he made sure that his equation with his own sons, Aryaman and Dharam, was a much friendlier one. Bobby said they did not get to spend a lot of time during his growing up years, as Dharmendra was often busy with his shoots.

Talking to a magazine, Bobby said that he respects Dharmendra but does not open up to him too much. He feels, even now, that his father will ‘start scolding’ him if he gets too frank.

“When we were growing up, papa was working hard. So we didn’t spend much time with him. I used to go with him for outdoor shootings. People thought and acted in a different way then. The relation between father and children wasn’t as smooth then as it’s in today’s generation. I made it a point to avoid that kind of a distance with my own kids. We have a friendly relationship,” Bobby told Filmfare.

“In earlier times, children respected their parents but didn’t open their hearts to them. My father always complains that I don’t open my heart to him. He often tells me to sit with him, talk to him and I reply that even today I’m afraid you’ll start scolding me. I wanted to take that fear away from my children and perhaps I’ve been successful in doing so,” he said.

 

Also read | Serious Men movie review: Furious and fabulous, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new Netflix film is one of the finest of 2020

Bobby, who made his debut with Barsaat in 1995, faced a career slump after a few years. He bounced back with a pivotal role in Race 3, which also starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Earlier this year, Bobby made his digital debut with the Netflix original film Class of 83. He was also seen in the web series Aashram, which came out on MX Player. After the release of his online projects, he put up a post, expressing gratitude for the response they had received.

Sharing a collage of the posters of Class of 83 and Aashram, Bobby wrote on Instagram, “Overwhelmed with the love and affection showered on me!! This acceptance and appreciation will be my most cherished reward... love you all... Excited for more to come... love love love #ClassOf83 #Aashram.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
LIVE: India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets Union health minister
LIVE: India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets Union health minister
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In