e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CBI begins recording statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s housemate and cook

CBI begins recording statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s housemate and cook

Siddarth Pithani and Neeraj Singh were in the house when Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:32 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Officials of the CBI and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) with Sidharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh outside arrive at Sushant Singh Rajput's house at Bandra in Mumbai on Saturday.
Officials of the CBI and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) with Sidharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh outside arrive at Sushant Singh Rajput's house at Bandra in Mumbai on Saturday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput began recording the statements of his housemate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh in Mumbai’s Santacruz (East) on Sunday morning.

Pithani and Singh are the main witnesses who were present in the house at the time of the actor’s death.

Forensic experts and a Mumbai police team also reached the DRDO guest house around 11.15am where statements of the two men are being recorded. One team of the CBI had already questioned the two men while two other teams left around 11am from DRDO guest house. Investigators will also question the key maker who opened Rajput’s room.

“Both Pithani and Singh were inside the house and only they can reveal the entire sequence of events necessary to find out what happened between June 13 and June 14 when Sushant was found dead,” said a person familiar with the probe.

The CBI is also likely to question former employees of Rajput later Sunday.

On Saturday, forensic experts and CBI officials visited Sushant’s residence and recreated the crime scene in the presence of Pithani and Singh.

CBI officials had also visited Cooper Hospital to meet the doctors who conducted Rajput’s autopsy.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

tags
top news
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
CBI record Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook’s statements
CBI record Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook’s statements
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Sachin wouldn’t have become Sachin if he had batted at No.6: Ganguly
Sachin wouldn’t have become Sachin if he had batted at No.6: Ganguly
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In