CBI begins recording statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s housemate and cook

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:32 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput began recording the statements of his housemate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh in Mumbai’s Santacruz (East) on Sunday morning.

Pithani and Singh are the main witnesses who were present in the house at the time of the actor’s death.

Forensic experts and a Mumbai police team also reached the DRDO guest house around 11.15am where statements of the two men are being recorded. One team of the CBI had already questioned the two men while two other teams left around 11am from DRDO guest house. Investigators will also question the key maker who opened Rajput’s room.

“Both Pithani and Singh were inside the house and only they can reveal the entire sequence of events necessary to find out what happened between June 13 and June 14 when Sushant was found dead,” said a person familiar with the probe.

The CBI is also likely to question former employees of Rajput later Sunday.

On Saturday, forensic experts and CBI officials visited Sushant’s residence and recreated the crime scene in the presence of Pithani and Singh.

CBI officials had also visited Cooper Hospital to meet the doctors who conducted Rajput’s autopsy.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.