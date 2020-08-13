e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput's father tells SC: 'Attempt to talk to him thwarted by accused, it could have saved son's life'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father tells SC: ‘Attempt to talk to him thwarted by accused, it could have saved son’s life’

The Supreme Court received written submission from all parties in the Sushant Singh Rajput case on Thursday.

bollywood Updated: Aug 13, 2020 17:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput's father believes he could have saved his son.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father believes he could have saved his son.
         

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh told Supreme Court on Thursday that his attempts to talk to Sushant were thwarted by his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Singh was represented at the court by his lawyer, Vikas Singh.

“During Sushant Singh Rajput’s lifetime, the father’s attempt to talk to him on telephone from Patna was thwarted by accused persons. It could have saved his son’s life,” KK Singh wrote in his reply submitted to the SC.

KK Singh had lodged an FIR against Rhea under charges of abetment to suicide in Patna in July. Rhea had filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer of FIR to Mumbai. She had said that transfer of investigation to the CBI at the behest of Bihar Police was without the state’s jurisdiction in the case.

The Bihar Government and Rhea have filed their written submissions in the top court on the actor’s plea seeking transfer of the FIR to Mumbai.“It is submitted that the investigations in Bihar are totally illegal and such illegal proceedings cannot be transferred to CBI in the present manner by way of illegal executive orders. The Petitioner has no objection if the transfer of investigation to CBI is done in exercise of powers conferred upon this Court under Article 142 of the Constitution of India.

“Otherwise, the present transfer from Bihar Police to CBI as is done is totally without jurisdiction and contrary to law”.

The apex court had on August 11 reserved its order on Rhea’s plea and asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions by Thursday. Rhea dealt with the legal provisions and said her transfer plea was maintainable.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case.

