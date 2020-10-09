Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip files complaint against actor’s fan who threatened him of a ‘suicidal end’

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip has filed a complaint with the cyber cell after he received messages from ‘SSR warriors’, threatening him of a ‘suicidal end’. Samuel took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of the hateful messages and an acknowledgement that his complaint had been registered.

A fan of Sushant’s sent Samuel a direct message on Instagram saying, “I swear that you won’t have time even to regret!” A follow-up message read, “Be ready for your bl**dy suicidal end , despicable @jamlenpao !!! You may be saved by the mafia, but you’re vulnerable to the world power of revenge!! Don’t forget that there are powerful dark web hackers cooperating with us!”

Replying to the person, Samuel wrote, “I am filing an FIR under IPC and under IT Act,2003 with the Cyber Cell against you and your IP Address.” However, the fan seemed to be unfazed by the warning and wrote back, “You can do actions against me& all the other SSR warriors as much as you want,despicable traitor. That will put you in more extra danger already!”

In another Instagram Story, Samuel shared a screenshot, an acknowledgement that his online complaint had been successfully registered.

Sushant was found dead on June 14. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

On Sushant’s death, Samuel had written a heartfelt Instagram post. “Feels as if it was last night... gazing Saturn and talking about quantum physics. You taught me so much...cant thank enough. You will always be in our heart,” he wrote.

“Now I understand, What you tried to say to me, And how you suffered for your sanity, And how you tried to set them free, They would not listen, they did not know how, Perhaps they’ll listen now @sushantsinghrajput,” he added.

