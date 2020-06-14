e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s heartbroken message after manager Disha Salian’s death: ‘It’s such devastating news’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s heartbroken message after manager Disha Salian’s death: ‘It’s such devastating news’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian was also found dead last week. The actor had shared his condolences.

bollywood Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence; he was 34. The police are investigating the cause of death but suspect that it is a case of death by suicide.

The news comes days after his former manager Disha Salian died in Mumbai. He had posted a heartfelt note after her death: “It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.” Disha was 28.

Hindustantimes

The police are considering Disha’s suicide as an accidental death and the investigation is on to find if it was a suicide.She died after falling off the 14th floor of a building in Malad, Mumbai.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput dies: Actor spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post, remembered late mother

Sushant’s house help reportedly found him hanging inside his room on Sunday and cops are investigating the case. He was recently seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and more recently on Netflix opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in Drive.

