Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece reveals actor wanted to ‘sneak into’ astronomy class with her: ‘I will study it well, in his memory’

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 10:08 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh, who stays in the US, has shared a glimpse of her astronomy class schedule. She also revealed her chat with her ‘Gulshan mama’ and what he had said when she told him about taking astronomy classes.

Sharing a picture, she wrote: “When I’d told him I was planning to take as astronomy class for my science requirement, he’d told me he was going to sneak into this class with me. I’ll study it well, in his memory.” Given below was a schedule of her classes.

Mallika Singh’s latest post on Instagram stories.

Sushant was passionate about the subject and star gazing was something as important to him as his job as an actor. His Instagram account has many pictures of his star gazing. His many colleagues have also spoken about it. Bhumi Pednekar, his co-star in Sonchiriya, had spoken evocatively about it as did Priyanka Chopra.

The actor died by suicide on June 14 in his Mumbai flat. Mumbai Police began investigating the case and interrogated many people in this connection including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and film critic Rajeev Masand. Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family in Patna for abetment to suicide on July 25. Central Bureau of Investigation team has now taken over the case and are investigating the matter.

Sushant’s family members including his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, brother-in-law and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande have been speaking about the late actor and demanding justice for him. In recent times, Sushant’s niece Mallika too has been writing about the actor on Instagram.

