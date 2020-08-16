Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters shower affection on him for bagging MS Dhoni role; watch video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 12:42 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared, and then deleted a video of the actor, with all four of his sisters, apparently celebrating his casting in the MS Dhoni biopic. The video comes a day after the former India cricket captain announced his retirement.

Shweta had captioned the video, “‘We had joy, we had fun! We had seasons in the sun. But the smile and the song. Like the seasons have all gone.’ How I wish we were all together again...” The video shows Sushant filming his sisters and himself, as they all laugh and enjoy each other’s company, sitting on a bed. “This is Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” one of Sushant’s sisters says, pointing at the actor. “My brother has become Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” says another sister. “We are so proud of him,” says Shweta, who has been sharing several updates about the actor on social media.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. His father, KK Singh, has filed an FIR against the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting his suicide, among other allegations.

Shweta recently took to Instagram to announce that the California State Assembly had honoured Sushant for his philanthropic efforts and his contributions in the field of cinema. “On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California,” she had written.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput, who dreamt of moving to Hollywood, honoured by California State Assembly; sister Shweta shares certificate

On Sushant’s two-month death anniversary, Shweta had announced a 24-hour prayer service, which was joined by his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon, among many others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more