Sushant Singh Rajput showed Shah Rukh Khan how he would imitate him at school, got a hug in return. Watch throwback video

bollywood

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:54 IST

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan ever since he was a school student and even when he became a Bollywood star himself. Sushant professed his love for the actor at multiple events and occasions, calling him an inspiration. Sushant died on June 14 at his residence.

Ever since his death, his fans have been calling out the “Bollywood Privilege Club”, alleging that Sushant was isolated as nepotism is rampant in the film industry. Among the hashtags trending on social media is ‘boycott the Khans’.

Others, however, are standing with Shah Rukh, sharing instances when he was kind and loving towards Sushant. A few fan clubs on Instagram dug up an old video of Sushant and Shah Rukh’s interaction on stage at an IIFA Awards ceremony. In the video, Sushant is seen in a dhoti kurta--to promote his film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy--as he speaks with Shah Rukh.

He tells the audience that he has long been a fan of Shah Rukh and would do impressions of him at school and college. He then took the actor’s permission to show it to everyone and imitated a famous line from Shah Rukh’s hit film, Chak De India. His take on the ‘Is ilaake ka gunda main hoon’ came with a romantic flavour as he spread out his arms and went down on his knees in true Shah Rukh Khan style. Impressed with his impression, Shah Rukh gave Sushant a warm hug.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

Writing for HT Brunch, Sushant had confessed his love for Shah Rukh in 2017. “I was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I remember watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and thinking now here’s a cool dude. He is a great performer, but that’s not what impacted me most: Shah Rukh helped me sort out my confusion about who I should be.

After Sushant’s death, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to mourn him. Posting a picture he wrote, “He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more