Sushant Singh Rajput spots Jupiter, Saturn, Mars ‘hugging each other’ in clear night sky, shares pic

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 12:18 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput has been star gazing during coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, he posted a picture of Jupiter, Saturn and Mars in clear night sky. India is experiencing a rare upside to the lockdown: cleaner air and clearer skies. With pollution at an all-time low, people have been tweeting about spotting stars in the otherwise hazy skies.

Sharing the picture, Sushant wrote: “Jupiter, Saturn & Mars (top down) almost hugging each other in the moonlit sky #goodmorning.” In the picture, three planetary bodies can be seen aligned in one line. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote “SushiLove”.

A number of Instagram users wrote in -- some to marvel at Sushant’s hobby while others had a bit of fun. One user said “they aren’t hugging one another, they are practicing social distancing”, while another said “why don’t u post daily for ur fans?” Another user joked “Kya taare gin raha h Bhai...sota nhi kya (why are you star gazing, don’t you ever sleep?). Yet another joked “Tell them to keep social distance”.

Sushant is fond of astronomy and reportedly has a telescope as well. Couple of days back, she had shared another video of his telescope and had written: “I saw birds and serpents angels and demons swiftly moving hurricanes & a wonderfully chaotic butterfly. Those numerous symbols of being and then, some similar ways of seeing...”

Sushant’s last big-screen release Chhichhore came up for praise, apart from being a box office success. In its review, the HT wrote: “An ode to college-time friendships, romances, ragging, fights, competitions and countless memories, Chhichhore is a riot of emotions, and takes you on a nostalgic ride. It’s a relevant film with a rather important message conveyed through an engaging narrative. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame, Chhichhore is high on content and humour packaged so well that it stays with you for a very long time.” However, his Netflix release Drive failed to get a positive response.

