Sushmita Sen celebrates daughter Renee’s birthday with snorkelling, sweet pics: ‘First one to ever call me Maa’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:29 IST

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee has turned 20 years old and the actor could not be more proud of her. She shared a bunch of sweet pics of Renee and gave her fans a glimpse into how the family celebrated her daughter’s big day.

The pictures show Renee from when she was a child to her more recent picture as a grown up. Sushmita captioned the post, “The first one to ever call me Maa...a long & tough labour before she was born from my heart!!! Happppyyyyyy Birthday Renee Shona, WE ARE 20!!!! what a journey its been...and HOW MANY MORE exciting adventures await!!!embrace them all & always remember Alisah & Maa love you like crazzzyyyyyy!! #youaremydestiny enjoyyyyy my first love...all our kisses & blessings, #duggadugga I love you, Maa & Alisah.”

Renee was the first daughter that Sushmita adopted in 2000. She later adopted her second daughter Alisah in 2010.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed snorkelling in Maldives to celebrate Renee’s birthday. “Once we learn to swim, we no longer fear the depths...we choose it!!! Renee & I,” she captioned the video of the two enjoying time together in the ocean.

The family celebrated Alisah’s birthday on Monday as well. They went for a scuba diving session in Maldives when Alisah was finally eligible for it after turning 10. “To the bravest 10-year-old I know and take pride in being her mother! This is what I gifted her for her 10th birthday. Alisah was only 5 years old when Renee and I got certified as PADI Open Water Scuba Diver, and she was most annoyed that the minimum age for scuba diving was 10 years old. She waited five birthdays for this day.”

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar on Ranu Mondal’s popularity: ‘Imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success, it won’t last’

“And of course did her first scuba dive in Maldives, just like her Maa and sister. She was amazing, logging in 41 minutes and 9 meters/ 29 feet in the Indian Ocean.”

Sushmita said her godchild Aaliyah, 16, also did her first scuba dive with Alisah and she couldn’t be prouder of both of them. Sushmita’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl had also joined them for the scuba diving session.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 12:29 IST