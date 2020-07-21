e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen refused to sing suggestive lyrics in Mehboob Mere song, forced Anu Malik to rewrite them: Ganesh Hegde

Sushmita Sen refused to sing suggestive lyrics in Mehboob Mere song, forced Anu Malik to rewrite them: Ganesh Hegde

Choreographer Ganesh Hedge has recalled a story about how Sushmita Sen refused to lip-sync suggestive lyrics in the song Mehboob Mere, and composer Anu Malik was forced to rewrite them.

bollywood Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushmita Sen in a screengrab from the Mehboob Mere music video.
Sushmita Sen in a screengrab from the Mehboob Mere music video.
         

Actor Sushmita Sen, who recently made a comeback of sorts with the Disney+Hotstar series Aarya, once refused to shoot a song because its lyrics were too suggestive. Choreographer Ganesh Hegde recalled in an interview that the lines had to subsequently be rewritten.

“There was a line that went ‘aa garmi le mere seene se (come feel the heat of my bosom)’ and she refused to sing it. She said, ‘I won’t just do it’,” Hegde told HuffPost in an interview. Composer Anu Malik had to change the lines to ‘aa narmi le mere aankhon se (bask in the softness of my eyes)’.

 

“It was unheard of at that point of time, to command and extract that kind of respect,” Hegde said. Mehboob Mere was performed by Sunidhi Chauhan and Karsan Sargathiya. It was a part of the soundtrack for Fiza.

“She dominated the screen. I knew that from the first time I choreographed her for a stage performance, and unlike what we did with most actors, we let her dance alone on the stage to Sting’s Desert Rose. It’s a gamble on a massive stage like that, but I knew Sushmita could hold the stage down all by herself,” the choreographer said, noting how Sushmita broke the norm for shooting ‘item numbers’.

Also read: Fan asked Sushmita Sen how she survived nepotism in Bollywood, this was her reply

“But then, there is nothing usual about her. A lot of the dancing, especially the belly dancing moves, she did herself. There’s a trance-like feel to her dancing and in those sequences, I did not do anything. It was mostly her,” he added, noting that she was very particular about how she projected herself on screen.

The actor drew praise for her performance in Aarya, in which she is forced to take control of her husband’s criminal empire.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally rises by 8,369 cases to reach 3.27 lakh
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally rises by 8,369 cases to reach 3.27 lakh
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
India struggled to gain influence due to 3 foreign policy ‘burdens’: Jaishankar
India struggled to gain influence due to 3 foreign policy ‘burdens’: Jaishankar
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In