Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah pens essay on adoption, actor says ‘she had me in tears’. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 12:16 IST

Sushmita Sen has shared a video of daughter Alisah talking about her school essay on adoption, which the actor said ‘had her in tears’. Sushmita is mother to Renee, 20, and Alisah, 10, her adopted daughters that the actor often says were “born from her heart”.

The 43-year-old actor shared the video where Alisah is saying that the topic of her assignment was ‘Adopting a child from the Orphanage’; she goes on to read from it saying that she believes you have the right to adopt because you have the right to have happiness in the family, and the child also has the right to live. Alisah tells her mother that she wrote the piece by herself by ‘reflecting on her past and present.’

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, “’You gave life in such a way, that you saved one.’ #alisahsen... She had me in tears... This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity and honesty... the divinity in her convictions... uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart. #bornfromtheheart. I love you guys.”

Sushmita adopted daughter Renee when she was 24. Talking about her decision in a later interview, she said, “In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood.”

Calling it her ‘wisest decision’, she added, “It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

A former Miss Universe, Sushmita has been missing from the screen for a while now. She hasd been a part of films such as Biwi No 1, Dastak and Main Hoon Na.