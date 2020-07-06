Sussanne Khan showers love on Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie, calls her ‘sweetest mama’

bollywood

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan showered love on his mother Pinkie Roshan in the comments of his recent Instagram post, calling her the ‘sweetest mama’. The sweet display of affection is winning the hearts of fans.

Hrithik had shared a motivational video message for the graduating class of 2020, urging them to use this time of ‘disorder, chaos and uncertainty’ for self-improvement. Pinkie commented that she was inspired by his video and wished that she was a student. “Simply WOW. Wish I was a student… Guess what? I still am and this post has taught me too. Love you, my son,” she wrote. Replying to her comment, Sussanne wrote, “@pinkieroshan you’re the sweetest mama.”

In the video, Hrithik said, “Hello, class of 2020. Congratulations. Wow. Bravo. Amazing. You guys must be sad that things were not as they were meant to be and suddenly everything has changed. It must be difficult, it must be strange. Well, I just know one thing that I almost feel a little envious of all of you because I truly feel that you guys are the chosen ones. So much of the world and how it’s going to be depends on you, your choices and your attitude during this time.”

The actor added, “I’ve always believed that the finest steel has to go through the hottest fire and that is what I base my life on. That’s something I believe in and I truly believe that something very special is going to come out of these times. Something very special is going to be born inside of you that is going to show you the way. Don’t feel disheartened, life is more than what meets the eye, so believe.”

Hrithik urged the students to use this tumultuous time for self-improvement. “In times of disorder, chaos and uncertainty, some of us can be fragile. Some of us can be strong and stay unaffected. What I want you to be is the kind that improves in that chaos, disorder, discomfort and uncertainty. That, for me, is adventure. It is something that is beyond the intellect. It is about the soul. If you can be that, I promise you, you are going to see magic happen,” he said, congratulating students and teachers on their achievement.

In his caption, Hrithik wrote, “My Dear Graduating Batch of 2020 stars, Throw your hats high towards the sky for the horizon is just the beginning of your limit. My Love & congratulations to each one of you for giving your best. Keep shining. Stay curious. Stay a student forever. And may your journey be filled with great teachers every time you search for answers.”

Hrithik and Sussanne have been divorced since 2014, but have remained close even after parting ways. During the lockdown, she even moved into his apartment temporarily, so that they could co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan together. The two of them also share a warm relationship with each other’s families.

