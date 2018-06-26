Swara Bhasker on entering politics: Want to spend many years acting before anything else

Actor Swara Bhasker is perhaps one of the most politically aware celebrities on social media. She is always ready with an opinion on almost everything that’s happening in the country. This is also the reason why she finds herself in a lot of controversies, most of the time.

Asked if anyone from Bollywood has ever advised her against being so outspoken, Swara says, “I think I am a little too unguarded! A lot of people, who are well-wishers do tell me sometimes, ‘You should be a little careful’. I always feel grateful because they are coming from a place of concern.”

She adds, “I could learn a little, definitely. I am not saying that I am perfect, but I think it is [an important] advice that I could probably listen to.” However, the actor doesn’t regret [being herself] even one bit.

“[The majority of] things that I have commented on, I have not said [or commented on them] unthinkingly. I think that I normally say something when I believe in it, and that’s why I don’t take my statements back. I will always stand by what I say, because it’s not coming from a place of ill intention or impulsiveness. It comes from a belief in something [ideologies, principles, etc.],” says Swara.

With such strong views on political issues, does she see or ever contemplate entering politics? “I am still considering my Bollywood career! (laughs) so I would like to spend many years here before I do anything else in life.”

Swara recently delivered one of her biggest hits, Veere Di Wedding with Sonam K Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sonam had recently said that she wants to direct Swara in her directorial debut, whenever that happens. Swara’s reaction on this? “Wow!” she says before taking a second to say something further. “She has, of course, told me that she wants to become a director, and she has a good idea [for a movie] also. I am absolutely convinced Sonam would make an absolutely fantastic director. She has a great vision and understanding,” she says.

