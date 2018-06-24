Sonam Kapoor defends controversial Veere Di Wedding scene, says some men don’t want to feel useless in bed

Sonam Kapoor in a new interview has offered a more in-depth defence of her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker’s controversial masturbation scene from the film. She said that it is because certain men are insecure that they attacked Swara online for the scene.

“It’s empowering when a woman has control of her sexuality and doesn’t at that point need a man for that. Some men are not okay with that,” Sonam told Firstpost.

Sonam had earlier tweeted, “I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara you have a lot of lovers!”

The scene in question has sparked furious controversy, with most of it being directed at Bhasker, who said in an interview that she was expecting backlash even before the film was released. “There is an inherent shock value to the scene. There are people in our society who slut shame,” she told PTI.

Sonam said in the new interview that the film is being attacked because she and her cast and crew ‘broke the glass ceiling’ when it comes to films with women at the centre. Veere Di Wedding is an ensemble comedy-drama starring four women, counts three women as its producers, although it is directed by a man.

“We are not showcasing what they think is the abla naari, the correct Hindu woman, the one who needs to be rescued,” Sonam said. “It’s a misogynistic society so it’s like when bullies understand they have no real power. Anything that’s uninhibited is a show of strength. And certain people don’t like that show of strength because you’re standing up to the bully in a way.”

Veere Di Wedding has made over Rs 134 crore worldwide. Sonam will next be seen in a supporting role in this week’s Sanju.

