Swara Bhasker pokes fun at ‘Swara Aunty’ controversy in Children’s Day post: ‘Ma kehti thin gali dena buri baat’

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:25 IST

Actor Swara Bhasker saw an opportunity and she took it. On Thursday, which also marks Children’s Day in India, Swara took to Twitter to share a special post and even poke a bit of a fun at her recent ‘#SwaraAunty’ controversy.

Swara shared her childhood picture and wrote with it, “Bachpan ki sabsey badi learning. Ma kehti thin gali dena buri baat! Ab samajh mein aaya! (The biggest childhood lesson: Using swear words is bad. I realise it now) Love & respect 2 all the kids out there! :) May u grow up & not become zaroorat se zyada ch**** (too ch**** for your own good) adults. I meant “chatur” Aapne kya socha? (I meant ‘cunning’ What did you think?) :) PS: Dear Trolls, yeh bhi joke tha (this is also a joke)! #ChildrensDay.”

Swara was recently called out for cracking a joke, referring a four-year-old as ‘ch***ya’ and ‘kameena’, on an episode of chat show Son Of Abish. Apparently, Swara got angry because the child had addressed her as ‘aunty’ when they were shooting for an ad together. According to Swara, she did not say the word “chu**ya” on the child actor’s face, but uttered it in her thoughts. She added that children were basically “evil”.

Twitter started slamming her soon after the video went viral and even the hashtag #Swara_aunty began trending on the website.

Swara later explained her side. Insisting that the issue blew out of proportion, Swara said she has never abused children nor any of her co-actors. “I was on a comedy show, narrating a funny incident about my first experience shooting in Mumbai. In that partly exaggerated and satirical narration, where I was using a comedic, adult and self-deprecating tone, I used certain swear words. The words were used to display in an adult-humorous tone, my exaggerated frustrations and emotions during my struggling days,” Swara told IANS.

“Comics do it all the time, and the show’s format is of a comedic genre. Most importantly, if you actually watch the show, you would realise that I actually was the one looking out for the child’s welfare -- trying to make sure he gets a bathroom break, which other people on the set seemingly didn’t care about. I have never abused children nor any co-actor and I have always treated children with the care, affection and the responsible conduct they deserve. I actually like children. The quip that children are evil was obviously a joke,” she added.

