Taapsee Pannu is most successful actress of last 12 months with films making Rs 352 cr: ‘Didn’t realise this happened’

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:41 IST

With five film releases in the last one year, Taapsee Pannu has emerged as the most successful actress at the box office. According to a Zoom TV report, Taapsee’s movies collectively made Rs 352 crore.

Reacting to the news, Taapsee wrote in a tweet, “Oh nice. Didn’t realise this happened. I guess I should take this moment in quarantine to pause n look back n celebrate the journey it has been so far. Thank you.” Taapsee starred in Mission Mangal, Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Thappad in the last year. While the first four were released in 2019, Thappad released in March this year. The film’s run at the box office was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Taapsee earned critical acclaim for her performance in all five films.

You must ❤️ Congratulations Lioness. Proud of you and choices you make! https://t.co/tkEy7PdObP — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 6, 2020

Reacting to the feat, Taapsee’s Thappad co-star Dia Mirza tweeted, “You must. Congratulations Lioness. Proud of you and choices you make.” Taapsee’s fans were also elated at the news. “Sooo deserving!!But for me personally, I look at the content your movies have to offer..its refreshing ( except 4 Judwaa2, bt hv forgivenu 4 dat) Of course, your performances take d movies to another level... hence I look fwd to yr every release..Thank you,” wrote a fan.

“This actor has changed the image of female actors in Bollywood and has taken it to the next level from those only romancing to those spying, winning, fighting and has shown what women are capable of, basically made men insecure. Mata jai kaur school product. Well done,” read another comment.

Taapsee has multiple projects such as Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba in her kitty.

