e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade’ comment: ‘My hard-earned success was credited to movie mafia, what she has achieved’

Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade’ comment: ‘My hard-earned success was credited to movie mafia, what she has achieved’

Taapsee Pannu said that she objected to Kangana Ranaut completely discrediting her hard work and attributing her success to the ‘movie mafia’.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 14:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu said that she was irked by Kangana Ranaut completely discrediting her hard work.
Taapsee Pannu said that she was irked by Kangana Ranaut completely discrediting her hard work.
         

Taapsee Pannu said that she objected to Kangana Ranaut’s recent attack on her because her entire journey and hard work was discredited. Kangana, in an interview, called Taapsee a ‘needy’ outsider who denies the existence of nepotism for selfish gains, but remains a ‘B-grade actress’.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Taapsee said that Kangana has called her names in the past as well. “One thing that I have maintained in all my interviews consistently, from the beginning till now, since the time that this insider-outsider debate has started, is the fact that I am a very proud outsider. Right or wrong, good or bad, success or failure, it is my journey. But here, what irked me and I felt like speaking up, was the fact that I was getting discredited,” she said.

“My hard-earned success or A-grade, B-grade, whatever it is, was credited to either movie mafia or the fact she has achieved what she achieved and because of her struggles, I am at the place I am. That is what really shook me up,” she added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande told her Sushant Singh Rajput suffered ‘so much humiliation’ and ‘could not take it’

When Taapsee was asked to comment on being called a ‘B-grade actress’ by Kangana, she laughed, “I am a distinction holder, I don’t know which grade I qualify for. I didn’t even get any grade on my final year marksheet but yes, I am a distinction holder, if that answers anything.”

Kangana recently claimed that ‘needy’ outsiders like Taapsee and Swara Bhasker do not support her in the fight against nepotism and profess their love for Karan Johar instead. She said that despite their attempts to win his favour, he preferred to work with the likes of Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.

Taapsee, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel’s attempts to discredit her journey and level false allegations against her were ‘an equal level of harassment’ as being replaced by star kids in films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In