Taapsee Pannu reviews Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi: ‘Vidya kasam it’s a very lovely movie’

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 09:46 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has watched Shakuntala Devi and loved it. The Amazon Prime Video release sees Vidya Balan in the lead and will be out on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Taapsee shared her views on the movie in a funny tweet. “Vidya kasam bohot pyaari picture banayi hai (I swear on the goddess of education,it’s a very lovely film you’ve made),” she wrote, playing a pun on Vidya’s name. Taapsee tagged multiple members of the crew as well.

Taapsee and Vidya have worked together in 2019’s Mission Mangal. The two played ISRO scientists who work on the Mars Orbiter Mission. She had shared a picture with Vidya during the film’s promotions and captioned it, ”One of my favourites! Favourite picture , favourite expression, favourite moment and most importantly favourite person.” Vidya replied, “We’ll never know why we were laughing because we were laughing throughout.”

Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon and also stars Sanya Malhotra, who plays Vidya’s daughter in the film. Shakuntala Devi was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations and became famous as the “human computer” for her uncanny ability to play with numbers. Her genius was first discovered at the age of five, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

Vidya said the biopic strengthened her belief that it is okay for women to claim ownership on their lives without being apologetic. “She owned her choices and stood her ground. Her story definitely inspired me and has shown me that it is actually okay for a woman to want it all in life,” Vidya told PTI in an interview.

“Shakuntala Devi enjoyed the attention and she couldn’t understand the world saying that ‘You are a wife now or you are a mother and your priorities should change.’ She had this gift and she wanted to celebrate it. She was someone who wanted it all and had it all,” she added.

