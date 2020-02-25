Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad gets tax waiver in Madhya Pradesh

bollywood

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a three-month exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to the upcoming Taapsee Pannu-starrer film Thappad. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, deals with the issue of domestic violence and is set to release on Friday.

A top official of the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message. Single-screen cinemas and multiplexes have been asked not to collect SGST on tickets of the film, the official said. At present, film tickets carry 18% GST -- SGST and Central Goods and Services Tax at 9% each.

In the film, Pannu plays an upper-middle class educated woman who is forced to continue in her marriage even after her husband slaps her. The film has received rave reviews from film critics. The Hindustan Times review read, “A powerful and impactful film, Thappad makes you angry and uncomfortable, and, at the same time, it makes you question the everyday misogyny that you willingly ‘adjust to’ in real life.”

Pannu was among members of the film fraternity who had condemned police crackdown on students of Jamia Milia while accusing the government of trying to stifle the voices of dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Recently, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak was declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh even as BJP supporters called for a boycott of the film over the actor’s support for the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University who were attacked by masked goons.

