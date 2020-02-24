Sonam Kapoor calls Taapsee Pannu a ‘clutter breaker’ ahead of Thappad, this is her reply

bollywood

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 13:18 IST

Ahead of the release of Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad that stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has heaped praises on the Saand Ki Aankh star. Directed by Anubhav, the film is about domestic violence and how a woman refuses to accept being slapped by her husband.

Sonam tweeted, “I really like @taapsee she’s quite a clutter breaker.” Taapsee was quick to respond with, “Thank you so much Sonam ! So sweet of you. Big hug. It takes all of us to break the clutter we have been stuck in for years.” Sonam then replied, “True that.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli salutes Sushmita Sen as she bats for adoption over surrogacy: ‘A mother is a mother’

I really like @taapsee she’s quite a clutter breaker. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 23, 2020

True that . 🤗 https://t.co/flOGR70NY1 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 23, 2020

About her film Taapsee recently told Hindustan Times, “Thappad is one of the most challenging projects of my career because I carry this image of a firebrand actor and people think that isse koi maarega toh yeh ghumaake maaregi. We were trying to strip off that firebrand image to make her resonate with the average Indian woman who still believes in keeping things to herself and not fighting back. And to make my audience believe in my character Amrita who is submissive and vulnerable, was tough.”

Taapsee says they have consciously kept the movie devoid of a heavy dose of domestic violence. “We deliberately refrained from making it into an excessive domestic violence film because then people might try to disconnect with it, saying ‘Yeh hamare ghar pe nahi hota. Yeh hum upper middle class ya educated logo ke ghar pe nahi hota hai’. Hota sab ghar mein hai and so it was deliberately kept like that,” Taapsee added.

Taapsee had earlier spoken about the intention behind the film and told PTI, “It is important that we talk about it (domestic violence), that’s why we made this film. When we were discussing about this film, we had this thing in mind, to show that the girl is from an upper middle-class educated and well-to-do family.”

Also featuring actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor, Thappad is slated for release on February 28.

Follow @htshowbiz for more