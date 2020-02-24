Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli salutes Sushmita Sen as she bats for adoption over surrogacy: ‘A mother is a mother’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has found a new fan in Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel, who praised her recently for adopting her two daughters. Rangoli has recently announced her decision to adopt a girl, crediting her actor sister Kangana for inspiring her and even announced that they have named her Ganga.

About Sushmita, Rangoli tweeted, “I salute Sushmita sen, a mother is a mother to every child not just strictly my gene carrying chromosomes type of mother, media need to encourage parents who go beyond their petty chromosomes type emotions and reach out to a longing little soul.”

Talking about her decision, Sushmita had recently said at an event, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.” She adopted Renee in 2000, and then Alisah in 2010.

Slamming surrogacy in favour of adoption, Rangoli had written in a series of tweets, “In the face of population explosion and environmental crisis many young women and young couples letting go of their desires of being mothers or parents for what??...For these rich and famous types who are not willing to adopt why they making new babies in the lab why can’t they adopt babies who are dying of hunger and desperately need homes why selective parenting??Of course bikau media won’t ask these questions, now they selecting gender of the embryo as well, these rich and famous will go to any length to flash a fake happily ever after pic, fake affairs,fake marriages,fake parenting.”

In the face of population explosion and environmental crisis many young women and young couples letting go of their desires of being mothers or parents for what??....(contd) https://t.co/2cKFTmuCQY — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 23, 2020

(Contd)...For these rich and famous types who are not willing to adopt why they making new babies in the lab why can’t they adopt babies who are dying of hunger and desperately need homes why selective parenting?? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 23, 2020

Her tweets came soon after Shilpa Shetty announced the birth of her daughter via surrogacy. Announcing her own decision to adopt a child, Rangoli had tweeted, “I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let’s try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents. My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga so fortunate to be able to give home to a child.”

