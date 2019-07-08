Taapsee Pannu’s witty reply to a troll who says she cannot act: ‘Sorry yaar, now everything is signed and sealed’

Actor Taapsee Pannu is never the one to let trolls get the better of her. The actor began her week by taking on another mean Twitter user who had advised director Anubhav Sinha to cast some other actor for his film.

Taapsee and Anubhav announced a new film together by shared special pic on Twitter on Sunday. “Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinha. 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for,” Taapsee had written in her tweet.

Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinha

8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for ! pic.twitter.com/2ynuW6jmGF — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

However, not everyone was happy with the casting. “Sir I think u should caste some other actress.Taapsee doesn’t knows acting,” a Twitter user wrote. Taapsee replied, “Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. (Sorry friend, everything is signed and sealed now. I won’t let sir go now. But do one thing, try to stop him from casting me for the next one because I might get that locked soon too.) #TryAgain”.

Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgain https://t.co/vK7avyN8XR — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

In June, the 31-year-old had posted a cryptic message on social media leading to speculations that she will soon be seen working with Sinha’s Benaras Media Works. Taapsee shared the story after she was spotted attending the special screening of Article 15 where she talked about the success of her last film, Game Over. This will be the second collaboration of the duo after Mulk, a social-thriller which also featured Prateik Babbar, Rishi Kapoor, and Manoj Pahwa, among others.

This, also, isn’t the first time Taapsee has given witty reply to trolls. She spiked the Google searched for ‘cerebrum’ last year when she used the word in one hilarious reply. A Twitter user said he liked her ‘body parts’ and Taapsee wrote, “Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum.”

Taapsee will soon be seen in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and others. The film releases on August 15.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 14:10 IST