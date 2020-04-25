Taapsee Pannu says Looop Lapeta won’t be as radical as Run Lola Run, Hindi version has ‘dry and sarcastic humour’

bollywood

Actor Taapsee Pannu has revealed that her film Looop Lapeta - an official adaptation of German thriller Run Lola Run - is not as radical as the original, adding that the Hindi version has dry and sarcastic humour.

Taapsee told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “The humour in Looop Lapeta is dry, sarcastic and situational. It comes more from the pauses than punchlines. We don’t want to copy the film scene by scene. Also, it’s not that radical anymore.”

She also revealed that she was supposed to shoot for Anurag Kashyap’s horror film in a foreign location before the lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Now, we have to wait till travel restrictions are lifted. But Anurag finishes a film within 35 days, so we just have to reach the location and brace ourselves for a start-to-end schedule. I’m not worried,” she told the tabloid, adding, “If we get back on track in May, we can’t kick off Rashmi Rocket (a sports-drama with her as an athlete) in Kutch as the Rann will be scorching around that time. Similarly, Looop Lapeta (adaptation of the German cult thriller Run Lola Run) will be shot across Mumbai and in Goa. If it’s raining, how will I run?.”

Recently seen in Mission Mangal, in which she reunited with Baby and Naam Shabana co-star Akshay Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, Taapsee also has comic thriller Haseen Dillruba and Shabaash Mithu, in which she essays the role of cricketer Mithali Raj.

Currently in lockdown, Taapsee has been sharing throwback pictures on social media. Recently, she shared a picture from the days of her film Manmarziyaan. She wrote how she coloured her hair red for the character of Rumi. She wrote, “Typical Anurag Kashyap prep..... last minute ! Got the idea of colouring the hair red after I landed in Amritsar. This is the first time I felt the skin of Rumi , that is, 2 days before we went for shoot.”

