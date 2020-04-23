Taapsee Pannu shares lessons from a photo shoot : ‘The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self’

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing interesting stories from the making of her films along with unseen pictures from life amid the lockdown. The actor has now shared a picture from an ad shoot and mentioned how it taught her to accept her flaws.

Sharing a picture in a blue saree while sporting short curly hair and a bindi on her forehead, she wrote, “This is like a BTS from a shoot I did for Gaurang. I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won’t suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour, texture, everything natural, everything YOU. That really made me think sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life. The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

However, this is not the first time Taapsee has accepted being conscious about her curly hair. Some of her recent posts are proof how much the actor loves her hair.

She recently shared a picture from the days of her film Manmarziyaan. She wrote how she coloured her hair red for the character of Rumi. She wrote, “Typical Anurag Kashyap prep..... last minute ! Got the idea of colouring the hair red after I landed in Amritsar. This is the first time I felt the skin of Rumi , that is, 2 days before we went for shoot.”

A few weeks ago, she shared about experimenting with her hair by colouring them in shades of blue and purple. She wrote, “My hair experiments ! I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice...to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well... black is overdone ...this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares ! My partner in crime @kantamotwani is the one who gets my crazy ideas to life everytime ! Some patience we have. Statutory warning: please don’t try this at home.... or anywhere, if you can’t spend hours pampering your hair.”

Taapsee was recently seen as a housewife in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. She was in the role of Amrita who chose to walk out of her marriage after her husband slapped her at a party.

