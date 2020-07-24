Taapsee Pannu: What the future holds is a big question mark, and can affect people’s mental health

bollywood

Actor Taapsee Pannu feels that this entire phase of us grappling with the pandemic will be seen in a different light after some time. But the fact so many people’s livelihood took a hit can’t be overlooked. Adding to the stress is the uncertainty about what lies ahead. Mental health cases will see a rise too, many experts feel.

Ask Pannu how did she coped with it all during the last four months, and she says, “Honestly, I’m in that category of people who probably will not understand much of what you want to ask regarding mental health, because I’m privileged. I have my family with me, a place to stay, and access to a lot of facilities. Looking at what’s happening around, I thought I’m in a really privileged position to have whatever we have. It didn’t affect me mentally, as much as it did to the people I saw around me.”

There are people Pannu knows closely, who’ve struggled to make ends meet, with majority of industries having been shut down till now. The 32-year-old adds living alone in cramped spaces can get to you. Many people she knew were stranded alone, including friends, who came to Mumbai to get work.

“They aren’t getting paid as they’re all freelancers. Some places are like pigeon holes. A lot of apartments in Mumbai, which are supposed to be places where people of your and my age live, are so small, and people have had to live there 24/7 for four months, without work or rent. How the future will be is a big question mark,” says the Thappad actor, adding that all this will definitely affect people’s mental health.

“And I’m not even going to the category of really poor people who barely live in a single room. Looking at all of that, I really thank God that I’m secure and safe, and don’t have to go through that stress,” she admits.

Now that many have resumed work, the actor hopes that very soon people will move beyond thinking about this crisis. “I guess in a few years from now, we’ll look back at it and say, ‘One more test of life was passed’. I really try not to mull over the past too much. That’s why I just see it as getting some time for myself or to relax and pause a bit, and move ahead,” she shares.

