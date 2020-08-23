Tahira Kashyap, daughter Varushka indulge in some ‘badass posing’. See pics

bollywood

Writer-filmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared some candid pictures from her fun day with daughter Varushka at home. The mother-daughter duo clicked some cool pictures by putting the camera on a self timer.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Tahira wrote, “Just some badass posing on a Sunday with my little one! #selftimer #jump #nofilter #badass #dontmesswithus #motherdaughter #gameon #maskon.” The two can be seen jumping in the air, striking cool poses and clicking themselves in the reflection of a glass window.

Mukti Mohan reacted to the post, “TyraBanxx with Chhotu TyraBanxx,” while her sister Shakti Mohan exclaimed, “Varushkiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.”

Last month, Tahira had shared several throwback pictures with Varushka from their vacation in the Bahamas around the New Year. She also shared a little note about what she would leave for her daughter in heritage. “Throwback with my little antithesis. She definitely likes to dress up and always has an opinion on what I wear. And I can see the future where she is going to get really upset when she gets my pajamas and shorts as her hereditary wealth! Till then it’s these pouts and beautiful memories #throwbackthursday #throwbackwithdaughters #throwback #nassau #nassaubahamas #bahamas #daughter #daughtersarethebest,” she wrote.

The pictures showed them pouting for the camera, flaunting their hair in cornrows, posing with a puppy and enjoying their time in water in a different photo. One of the pictures also showed Tahira riding a water-scooter with Varushka riding pillion.

Tahira, actor husband Ayushmann Khurrana and their eight-year-old son Virajveer had celebrated Varushka’s 6th birthday at home during lockdown. They made decorations from scratch using recycled paper at home. Tahira shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “It’s our daughter’s sixth birthday. We wanted to throw a small party but there weren’t any decorations and balloons available in the market so we thought we are going to make some homemade decorations and we wanted to share the joy of doing the same with you. The man behind all these art sessions is Mr Ayushmann Khurrana, who has just played the music, and that’s about it.”

