Tahira Kashyap gives Dolly Parton Challenge a Baywatch twist, says ‘Little late to the party but joyfully bouncing to it’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 12:33 IST

In the last couple of days, a new meme has taken over the internet – a four-picture collage, with each photo representing profile pictures on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder – courtesy country music star Dolly Parton, who started the trend. Several Bollywood celebrities also jumped on the bandwagon and took the Dolly Parton Challenge.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap was a “little late to the party”, but gave the meme a hilarious twist. While she shared her own pictures for LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram, she chose a video of Pamela Anderson from the popular show Baywatch for Tinder.

In the clip, Pamela was seen running on the beach in slo-mo in her iconic red swimsuit. Tahira captioned it, “Little late to the party but joyfully ‘bouncing’ to it.”

Earlier, Ayushmann gave the challenge his own twist by adding two more pictures to the collage under the title ‘Movies’. He added stills from his films Dream Girl, which saw him moonlighting as a woman, and Bala, in which his character suffers from premature baldness.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took up the Dolly Parton Challenge, but all the four pictures shared by him were the same, with his signature pout. He wrote, “As you know I am a man of many expressions!! Many a time I am asked why I pout so much! Well I don’t have an answer to that! I pout as soon as a camera is within 10 feet of me! I can’t help myself! It’s an inbuilt mechanism that activates itself on its own and no amount of requests for a smile or a candid laugh can take my pout away from me! It’s a part of my lip till fillers replace it...It’s now a part of my personality! I suck my cheeks, squint my eyes...pretend I am Brad Pitt ( in my head) and Voila! You have a 47 year old man who thinks he is Paris Hilton! ( also known as a midlife crisis) ...I am happy! So please don’t rain on my pout parade!”

Like Karan, Sonakshi Sinha also shared the same four pictures for all social media platforms, because she wanted to “keep it real”. She wrote, “Kyuki bro, apna toh ek hi chehra hai... aur woh hai #Asli!!! #keepitreal.”

A number of other Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra and Priyanka Chopra also joined in.

Follow @htshowbiz for more