e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Tahira Kashyap gives Dolly Parton Challenge a Baywatch twist, says ‘Little late to the party but joyfully bouncing to it’

Tahira Kashyap gives Dolly Parton Challenge a Baywatch twist, says ‘Little late to the party but joyfully bouncing to it’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap gave a hilarious Baywatch twist to the viral Dolly Parton Challenge.

bollywood Updated: Jan 26, 2020 12:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tahira Kashyap participated in the viral Dolly Parton Challenge.
Tahira Kashyap participated in the viral Dolly Parton Challenge.
         

In the last couple of days, a new meme has taken over the internet – a four-picture collage, with each photo representing profile pictures on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder – courtesy country music star Dolly Parton, who started the trend. Several Bollywood celebrities also jumped on the bandwagon and took the Dolly Parton Challenge.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap was a “little late to the party”, but gave the meme a hilarious twist. While she shared her own pictures for LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram, she chose a video of Pamela Anderson from the popular show Baywatch for Tinder.

In the clip, Pamela was seen running on the beach in slo-mo in her iconic red swimsuit. Tahira captioned it, “Little late to the party but joyfully ‘bouncing’ to it.”

 

Earlier, Ayushmann gave the challenge his own twist by adding two more pictures to the collage under the title ‘Movies’. He added stills from his films Dream Girl, which saw him moonlighting as a woman, and Bala, in which his character suffers from premature baldness.

 

Filmmaker Karan Johar took up the Dolly Parton Challenge, but all the four pictures shared by him were the same, with his signature pout. He wrote, “As you know I am a man of many expressions!! Many a time I am asked why I pout so much! Well I don’t have an answer to that! I pout as soon as a camera is within 10 feet of me! I can’t help myself! It’s an inbuilt mechanism that activates itself on its own and no amount of requests for a smile or a candid laugh can take my pout away from me! It’s a part of my lip till fillers replace it...It’s now a part of my personality! I suck my cheeks, squint my eyes...pretend I am Brad Pitt ( in my head) and Voila! You have a 47 year old man who thinks he is Paris Hilton! ( also known as a midlife crisis) ...I am happy! So please don’t rain on my pout parade!”

 

Like Karan, Sonakshi Sinha also shared the same four pictures for all social media platforms, because she wanted to “keep it real”. She wrote, “Kyuki bro, apna toh ek hi chehra hai... aur woh hai #Asli!!! #keepitreal.”

 

A number of other Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra and Priyanka Chopra also joined in.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Forever good hair days! 😉😉 @tresemmeindia

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 

 

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At Republic Day Parade, a look at the many firsts
At Republic Day Parade, a look at the many firsts
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro off to solid start
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro off to solid start
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
PHOTOS: Republic Day 2020 parade, tableaux and more in pics
PHOTOS: Republic Day 2020 parade, tableaux and more in pics
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial
71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news