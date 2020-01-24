e-paper
Ellen DeGeneres to Mark Ruffalo, celebs join ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ meme challenge

Several people joined the ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ meme trend.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ meme is going viral.
‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ meme is going viral. (Instagram/markruffalo)
         

Dolly Parton, American singer-songwriter, recent took to Instagram to share an image which has now turned into a trending meme challenge. Not just celebs like Ellen DeGeneres or Mark Ruffalo, brand like Netflix also had their share of fun with this viral trend.

Legendary singer Dolly Parton, on January 21, shared a picture on Instagram. The meme features four different photos that represent various social media platforms - LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. “Get you a woman who can do it all,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

Within just a few hours, the trend quickly caught on with many people dropping their versions of the meme.

“When my agent asks if I can play different roles,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote and shared her ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ meme:

View this post on Instagram

When my agent asks if I can play different roles.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

“Get a guy who will play them all,” keeping the caption on same tone as Parton, Mark Ruffalo shared his meme too:

View this post on Instagram

Get a guy who will play them all ✨

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

It didn’t take long for people to start sharing all sorts of memes –especially on Instagram. One such post is all about dogs:

View this post on Instagram

That’s one super Hiiro

A post shared by Sonya (@houseofshibas) on

One Instagram user also dished out the meme involving cats:

View this post on Instagram

#mycatmonopoly #linkedinfacebookinstagramtinder

A post shared by Monopoly (@mycatmonopoly) on

Brisbane Libraries joined the fun by posting this:

With Joey - a character of popular TV series Friends - as their central character, Netflix India shared this meme:

View this post on Instagram

But seriously though, how you doin’?

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

What’s your version of the meme?

