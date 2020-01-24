Ellen DeGeneres to Mark Ruffalo, celebs join ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ meme challenge

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:43 IST

Dolly Parton, American singer-songwriter, recent took to Instagram to share an image which has now turned into a trending meme challenge. Not just celebs like Ellen DeGeneres or Mark Ruffalo, brand like Netflix also had their share of fun with this viral trend.

Legendary singer Dolly Parton, on January 21, shared a picture on Instagram. The meme features four different photos that represent various social media platforms - LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. “Get you a woman who can do it all,” she wrote.

Within just a few hours, the trend quickly caught on with many people dropping their versions of the meme.

“When my agent asks if I can play different roles,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote and shared her ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ meme:

“Get a guy who will play them all,” keeping the caption on same tone as Parton, Mark Ruffalo shared his meme too:

It didn’t take long for people to start sharing all sorts of memes –especially on Instagram. One such post is all about dogs:

One Instagram user also dished out the meme involving cats:

Brisbane Libraries joined the fun by posting this:

With Joey - a character of popular TV series Friends - as their central character, Netflix India shared this meme:

What’s your version of the meme?