Taimur Ali Khan is super-excited as Kareena Kapoor takes him to meet Peppa Pig, see pics and video

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:10 IST

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took her son Taimur Ali Khan to meet Peppa Pig, one of the most loved children’s cartoons, and the three-year-old could not contain his excitement. Pictures and videos of the interaction have surfaced online.

In one of the videos, Taimur excitedly jumps and tries to shake hands with Peppa. He seems to be completely uninterested in the cameras, even as Kareena tries to make him pose. Finally, after holding Peppa’s hand, he smiles for pictures.

Taimur, who has been followed around by the paparazzi ever since he was born, even waves to them now. At a pre-Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival Star 2019 event in Mumbai last year, Kareena revealed that he considers them his friends but does not like to pose for her.

“He thinks paps are his friends. But when I want to take his photo, he says ‘Amma, no pictures,’” she said, adding that the photographers are usually polite.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently basking in the success of her latest release Good Newwz, which has earned more than Rs 200 crore and is still running in theatres. The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, chronicles the journey of two couples whose sperms get interchanged during an In-Vitro Fertilisation procedure after a mix-up by the fertility clinic staff.

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, in which she will star alongside Irrfan Khan. She told Rajeev Masand in an interview, “I think it’s going to be quite a surreal experience. It’s not a romantic pairing. It’s a small but interesting part and also I think that I just wanted to get out of my comfort zone and do a movie that would throw me into a different milieu and see how it goes. Whether it’s Homi or Irrfan and Deepak (Dobriyal), I think it’s all a different world for me to be a part of so that would be interesting.”

Angrezi Medium is slated to hit the theatres on March 20.

