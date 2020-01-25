e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Taimur Ali Khan is super-excited as Kareena Kapoor takes him to meet Peppa Pig, see pics and video

Taimur Ali Khan is super-excited as Kareena Kapoor takes him to meet Peppa Pig, see pics and video

Pictures and videos of Kareena Kapoor Khan taking Taimur to meet Peppa Pig have surfaced online. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan pose with Peppa Pig.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan pose with Peppa Pig.
         

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took her son Taimur Ali Khan to meet Peppa Pig, one of the most loved children’s cartoons, and the three-year-old could not contain his excitement. Pictures and videos of the interaction have surfaced online.

In one of the videos, Taimur excitedly jumps and tries to shake hands with Peppa. He seems to be completely uninterested in the cameras, even as Kareena tries to make him pose. Finally, after holding Peppa’s hand, he smiles for pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

#peppapiglive #TaimurAliKhan #kareenakapoor

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on

 

Taimur, who has been followed around by the paparazzi ever since he was born, even waves to them now. At a pre-Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival Star 2019 event in Mumbai last year, Kareena revealed that he considers them his friends but does not like to pose for her.

“He thinks paps are his friends. But when I want to take his photo, he says ‘Amma, no pictures,’” she said, adding that the photographers are usually polite.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently basking in the success of her latest release Good Newwz, which has earned more than Rs 200 crore and is still running in theatres. The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, chronicles the journey of two couples whose sperms get interchanged during an In-Vitro Fertilisation procedure after a mix-up by the fertility clinic staff.

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, in which she will star alongside Irrfan Khan. She told Rajeev Masand in an interview, “I think it’s going to be quite a surreal experience. It’s not a romantic pairing. It’s a small but interesting part and also I think that I just wanted to get out of my comfort zone and do a movie that would throw me into a different milieu and see how it goes. Whether it’s Homi or Irrfan and Deepak (Dobriyal), I think it’s all a different world for me to be a part of so that would be interesting.”

Angrezi Medium is slated to hit the theatres on March 20.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Constitution guarantees justice, liberty, equality and fraternity says Prez
Constitution guarantees justice, liberty, equality and fraternity says Prez
Five, including 4 students, dead in building collapse in Delhi’s Bhajanpura
Five, including 4 students, dead in building collapse in Delhi’s Bhajanpura
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA resolution in assembly
After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA resolution in assembly
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news