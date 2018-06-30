Taimur’s playdate with Rannvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat is cutest moment of the day. See video, pics

Taimur Ali Khan had a playdate with Kainaat, daughter of Rannvijay Singha, in London and needless to say the two babies look absolutely adorable together. Rannvijay’s wife Prianka shared an Instagram story which features the two together with their mothers Kareena Kapoor Khan and her.

The caption read: “Playtime at home with Kai’s buddy ‘Timbur’ as she says it.”

Taimur Ali Khan at Rannvijay Singha’s home in London.

Taimur plays with a toy gun as Kareena and Prianka look on.

Taimur is dressed in a red shirt and a pair of white shorts while Kainaat sports a blue dress with pink prints. In one video, the duo is on a seesaw. Taimur has a serious look on his face as Kainaat can be seen laughing. At one point, a caption going with the instastory states that as Taimur is the heavier of the two, Kainaat needs help to play on the seesaw.

In another part of the instastory, Taimur can be seen firing away bubbles from his toy gun. The caption reads: “Bubble gun bubble fun!”

Kareena sits on a chair close by, looking pretty in a light blue tee and dark blue track bottom and shoes.

Kareena has been on a nearly month-long holiday in London with her family. While Saif returned to Mumbai a few days back, looks like Kareena decided to stay back with her son. The rest of Randhir Kapoor’s family, including wife Babita, daughter Karisma and grandchildren Samaira and Kiaan, too joined them in the British capital. Karisma has been routinely sharing pictures from their holiday there. On June 25, they celebrated Karisma’s birthday and she shared pictures on her Instagram. The other Kapoor sisters—Sonam and Rhea—too are in London.

