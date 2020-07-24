e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Talking about the toxic environment will put fear among the powerful’

‘Talking about the toxic environment will put fear among the powerful’

Ranvir Shorey feels it was the “toxic environment” that he faced between 2003-2005 and that’s why he relates a lot with Sushant Singh Rajput

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:28 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Ranvir feels OTT will bring democraticastion of content consumption
Ranvir feels OTT will bring democraticastion of content consumption
         

Ranvir Shorey, who recently hit out at “independent film crusaders” who have turned into “mainstream Bollywood flunkies,” says his state of mind today is “melancholic”. In one of his recent tweets, the Sonchiriya (2019) actor mentioned that he went through an ordeal in Bollywood and wrote, “I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved.”

 

Talking about the toxic environment that he faced and why he related with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shorey reveals, “I didn’t want to be vocal about my experiences but when I see people trying to shut down Kangana (Ranaut) and others who are speaking up, I feel that’s unfair. So, I spoke about what I faced. I was called an alcoholic and abuser and no one cross checked the facts. One couldn’t do anything as one was helpless as a nobody. I suffered for years due to those lies with no respite and no way to get justice.” He adds, “Today, the worst has happened (with Sushant) due to the toxic environment in this business. If we won’t speak up now, then when? Powerful people abuse power and there is no respite for the smaller fish. Talking will put some fear in the people who have power and no accountability. What helped me is that I didn’t let the negative emotion consume me, and instead I focused on honing my skills with acting classes.”

 

Ask him what he thinks happened with Sushant and Shorey says, “You can’t blame someone for someone’s death directly. Obviously, Sushant took this unfortunate step himself but we can talk about the environment that was created for him and for many others. It stinks of abuse of power and farcisit system and we must talk about that. A lot of time and energy is being wasted on who is saying what, instead we should focus on the relevant points being raised against a system. Whenever there is an extreme amount of injustice in a system, there will be incidents like the one with Sushant.”

Debates about nepotism, favouritism, insider-outsider have been going on time and again in the industry which Shorey feels won’t help. “Twitter hashtags won’t change things. The problem stems from a bunch of people having control over the distribution and exhibition system as well as media space. What will bring about some change is streaming platforms. It will bring democratisation of content consumption. The next six months will be some form of equaliser in the industry without the box office. Once the theatres open, we will be back to square one,” he says.

tags
top news
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets poll ready
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets poll ready
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In