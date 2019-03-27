Tamannaah Bhatia confesses she would love to go on a date with Vicky Kaushal

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia had recently joked about relaxing the no-kiss clause in her contract for Hrithik Roshan. The actor has now revealed that if she would has to go on a date with a Bollywood actor, she would like to choose Vicky Kaushal.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Tamannaah also spoke about the MeToo movement claiming it to be turning into a ‘PR ploy’. The Baahubali actor said, “You know there were different allegations made on different people and I think the whole idea of #MeToo movement was to get people to talk about it and share their experiences. If there is an experience that someone had and if they are talking about, it takes a lot of courage to do that.

But somewhere I feel me too movement lost its gush because it became more of a PR ploy which shouldn’t have been. It should have been given its due respect and should have been treated with more serious sense and more serious note,” she added.

Earlier in an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Tamannaah had shared her experience of working with Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by several women. She had said, “He never treated me in any bad way and I was completely comfortable working with him. Everyone has a different experience and everybody is entitled to their own opinion and experience. If Vidya has had a bad experience, it’s normal for her to react like that.”

She had also called the entertainment professional and had said, “Nobody forces you and in my case, I was very specific when I started my career. I had that clarity. It is my perspective and I stick to that and nobody can force you in the film industry or the worldwide. When people say I was forced to do it, I don’t understand that because you are a mature individual and you can make a choice.”

Tamannaah had played the female lead in S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and had returned to play a prominent part in Baahubali: The Conclusion. She has quite a few big projects lined up in the south industry including Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Devi 2 and others.

