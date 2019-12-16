e-paper
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior trailer: Ajay Devgn defends saffron pride amid terrible CGI

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior trailer: Ajay Devgn defends saffron pride amid terrible CGI

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior second trailer: Ajay Devgn unveils hyper-nationalist, saffron flag-waving historical epic.

Dec 16, 2019 17:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior second trailer emphasises on saffron pride and swaraj.
Actor Ajay Devgn unveiled the second trailer for his upcoming film, the historical epic Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, on Monday. The almost three-minute trailer is replete with patriotic sloganeering and proud displays of saffron power, and isn’t afraid of dabbling in religious politics.

The trailer shows Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as a moustache-twirling villain, who comes up with the brainwave to pit a Hindu against another Hindu, in order to create discord among members and communities of the same religion. At one point, Devgn launches into a monologue about the power of saffron, and the populist tagline from the previous trailer, which describes the story of Tanhaji as ‘the surgical strike that shook the Mughal empire’, has been retained.

Watch the trailer here

 

Despite the large canvas, the CGI is uniformly poor, with everything from entire environments to birds and arrows being rendered in shoddy computer generated effects, and with very little practical action. Some renders of forts and mountains look extremely outdated.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a biographical drama set in the 17th century, based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals.

Tanhaji also stars Ajay’s wife, actor Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan as the villainous Uday Bhan Rathod. The film also features Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj, Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb, Pankaj Tripathi as Mirza Raja Jai Singh, Neha Sharma as Kamla Devi and Padmavati Rao as Jijamata.

The film will clash at the box office with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Rajinikanth’s Darbar, on January 10. Produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film is directed by Om Raut.

bollywood news