Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: When Kajol said Ajay wanted ‘me to be part of the film so that he didn’t have to pay my fees’

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 14:43 IST

Actor Kajol, who reunites with husband Ajay Devgn on screen after 11 years for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has joked that when she was first offered the role of Savitribai Malusare, it was because Ajay didn’t want to pay the fees for the character. Ajay has co-produced the film that has been directed by Om Raut.

She revealed that just a week after he agreed to be a part of the period film, Ajay claimed he wanted Kajol in the role. “He told me, ‘I want you to play Savitribai Malusare. If you say yes, I will develop it (the role) further. If you are not doing it, I will leave it at that’. Initially, I joked that he wanted me to be part of the film so that he didn’t have to pay my fees,” Kajol said while speaking with Mid Day.

“We have completely different points of view. It is rare for both of us to like something. We can’t do a regular love story where our characters are shown to be meeting each other for the first time. Our off-screen relationship is deeply seeped into the audience’s minds, so they will not believe it. From marriage dramas to dancing around trees, we have explored everything on screen,” she added.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has Ajay in the lead role of Tanaji Malusare, who fought for the state against the crooked antagonist Udaybhan Rathod, essayed by Saif Ali Khan. The movie also features Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj, Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb, Pankaj Tripathi as Mirza Raja Jai Singh, Neha Sharma as Kamla Devi and Padmavati Rao as Jijamata. The Marathi and Hindi versions of the film will hit the theatres January 10, 2020.

Tanaji is Ajay’s 100th film in his almost three-decade-long career. Ajay and Kajol were last seen together in 2010 film, Toonpur Ka Superhero. Tanaji will seen them pairing up again after a decade.

