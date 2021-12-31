Tara Sutaria: 2020 has been a jolt for our generation, it has taught us patience

bollywood

This has been an unusual year for everyone, with the pandemic crippling the world for months, and the effects of it are still wearing off slowly. For actor Tara Sutaria, 2020 has been a year which has made her count her blessings in more ways than one.

“This year has been obviously hard in so many ways that we could not even imagine. It has made me look at life very differently. It is a good thing for our generation to have gone through this. One thing that our generation has learnt from this is patience. It is something that as a generation we could really do with,” shares Sutaria.

The actor says she got the time to introspect, and adds, “I think we needed that jolt and this pandemic has given us that. It’s taught us a lot of lesson we would not have leant had this not happened.”

Her films may have skipped release owing to the pandemic, the 25-year-old says she didn’t lose motivation.

“What kept me motivated despite all the low and terrible days was just having friends and family. It is a real luxury that we should not take for granted. During the pandemic when things seemed very bleak and all of us were very confused, the thing that kept me going was people who you can count on, around. It is a real blessing,” explains the Marjaavaan (2019) actor.

Amid the pandemic, Sutaria went back to work as she has resumed shooting of her next film Tadap in Mussoorie and Rishikesh. And she’s happy to see things getting back to normalcy in the film industry.

“We have already swung into action and come out of it very strong. Everyone is back to filming, very safely and responsibly, whether it is with testing and social distancing the best way we can. I think we have handled it very well. Coming out of this, we will have to find our way. It is a first for all of us, there will be a lot of first and newness. Things will be a bit iffy but we will come out of it stronger than ever,” she concludes.