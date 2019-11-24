Tara Sutaria does her best flight attendant impression in throwback video: ‘Kripya dhyaan dein’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 24, 2019

Actor Tara Sutaria has shared a hilarious throwback video from earlier this year, when she was promoting Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The video shows her doing her best impression of a flight attendant.

“Kripya dhyaan dein... Remember this? @ananyapanday @tigerjackieshroff #SOTYBabies,” she captioned her post. In the video, Tara is seen dressed in a salwar suit, looking beautiful with her straight hair let loose. She begins the video by clearing her throat and launches into a flight attendant’s post-flight address to the passengers. She calls Tiger Shroff, ‘vimaan ke kaptaan’ and Ananya Pandey ‘humare crew’. Watch the video here:

Tara celebrated her 24th birthday earlier last week and received heartwarming wishes from her co-stars. Tiger wished the SOTY 2 debutant and co-actor with a throwback clip of the two dancing to Radha from the first film in the franchise. “Happiest birthday,” he wrote on the clip shared on his Instagram story.

Ananya, who also made her debut with the film, too shared a throwback picture of the two devouring Maggi in Mussoorie, from last year. Wishing her food partner “Taar”, Ananya wrote, “Happy bday Taar!! “Enjoy” some noodles at Mall Road for me.”

Meanwhile, actor Sidharth Malhotra, with whom she has starred in the latest release Marjaavaan, too, put out a series of pictures playing in a video. The pictures seem to be from the time they were promoting their feature as the two are seen striking the Marajaavaan pose. “Haaye mein marjaavaan! Happy Birthday,” he wished.

Tara’s latest film Marjaavaan hit big screens on November 15 in which she has essayed the role of Sidharth’s love interest. The film opened with a decent Rs 7.03 crore at the box office.

