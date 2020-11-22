e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Tara Sutaria shares a gorgeous pic from recent Maldives holiday, boyfriend Aadar Jain reacts

Tara Sutaria shares a gorgeous pic from recent Maldives holiday, boyfriend Aadar Jain reacts

Tara Sutaria shared yet another stunning picture from her recent holiday in Maldives. Her boyfriend AadarJain and friends from the industry commented on it.

bollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tara Sutaria was in Maldives recently.
Tara Sutaria was in Maldives recently.
         

Actor Tara Sutaria shared a stunning picture from her from recent Maldives holiday. The actor was holidaying in the island nation with her boyfriend Aadar Jain.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Tara simply added a sun emoji in the caption. It was Aadar who reacted with admiration and wrote: “Legsss” in the comments section. Deanne Pandey, aunt of actor Ananya Panday, wrote: “Stunning.” Expressing his admiration was also celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani who wrote: “Fab.” In the picture, Tara sits daintily in a leopard printed monokini with her long legs stealing the show.

 

Many of her fans also wrote in to express their admiration. While one user said “nice”, another said: “You are perfect.”One user joked: “She is behind global warming.” Many others said “stunner” and “OMG”.

Tara was in Maldives to ring in her birthday on November 19. She had shared another stunning picture of hers in a bikini, standing at the edge of a wooden platform, opening into the sea and had written: “Beach/Birthday Baby.” She turned 25. Aadar had shared a picture with her and had written: “Happy 25th Principessa.”

 

There have been regular murmurs about their relationship. However, on August 5, on Aadar’s birthday last year, she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of them together:“Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person.” Reacting to Tara’s post, Aadar replied: “I love you.”

Also read: Mona Singh says she froze her eggs when she was 34: ‘I want to chill with my partner, not mentally prepared to have a kid’

In fact, Aadar’s family has also blessed the couple. Aadar’s mother Rima Jain, daughter of late Raj Kapoor, had told Mumbai Mirror: “We love anybody our son loves.” She, had however, made it clear that no wedding is planned as of now. Asked about a wedding anytime soon, Rima told the daily, “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work.”

Tara made her acting debut in 2019 with Student Of the Year 2, which was a hit. She later starred in Marjaavaan, which was also a hit.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India
Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India
‘India can try that against Smith but don’t see it as his weakness’
‘India can try that against Smith but don’t see it as his weakness’
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In