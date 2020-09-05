Teacher’s Day 2020: Aamir Khan introduces his teachers to fans. See throwback pic

bollywood

Aamir Khan has shared a special throwback picture on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. It shows him posing with his teachers, whom he named them in chronological order.

The picture shows the men standing behind the women, who are sitting on chairs as they all pose for a group photo. Aamir is seen fitting himself in the frame by sitting on his knees in front of them. The teacher at the centre has placed her hand on Aamir’s shoulder as they all smile for the camera. Aamir simply wrote, “Thank you” in the caption with a folded hands emoji on Twitter.

Aamir had recently penned a note in the memory of his late Marathi teacher Suhas Limaye. He had written, “I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr.Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday. Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too. Thank you, You will be sorely missed, Sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Aamir had recently flown to Turkey where he was shooting for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will now release on Christmas 2021, the makers announced last month. The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature Forrest Gump, was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25 this year.

Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. The project is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film has music by Pritam with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for the lyrics. Khan, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, announced the project in March 2019 on his birthday.

