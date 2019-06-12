Team India watches Bharat ahead of World Cup 2019 clash with Pakistan, Salman Khan says ‘India will win’. See pic

Members of the Indian cricket team such as Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and others took a break during the ongoing cricket World Cup in England, and watched the recent Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Jadhav shared a group picture of the excursion on Twitter, and Salman has responded to it.

He wrote, “Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat... shukriya bhaiyon (thanks brothers) for watching #Bharat in England...best wishes for the upcoming matches... pura #Bharat apke sath hai (India is with you)... #BharatJeetega.” Jadhav’s picture shows the cricketers posing together after the screening. He had written, “Bharat ki team, Bharat movie ke baad.”

Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat... shukriya bhaiyon for watching #Bharat in England...best wishes for the upcoming matches... pura #Bharat apke sath hai... #BharatJeetega https://t.co/jusDppfvOc — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their next match, scheduled to take place on June 16, in Manchester. But before that, India will take on New Zealand in Nottingham on June 13.

The World Cup is said to have impacted the box office performance of Bharat, according to industry experts. The upcoming India-Pakistan match will ‘make a big dent in the business’, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Bharat has received mixed reviews from critics, and has made Rs 250 crore worldwide. A day after giving Salman the biggest opening day of his career, the actor took to Twitter to thank fans. He wrote, ““Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest and proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind Bharat.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 11:06 IST