The Body song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded: Emraan Hashmi’s dance session with the ladies gets interrupted by Rishi Kapoor

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:20 IST

Actor Emraan Hashmi has shared the first song from his upcoming thriller, The Body. Titled Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded, the song is a remix of Emraan’s 2006 film, Aksar.

The hit original, sung and composed by Himesh Reshammiya, gets packed with more bass and more girls in the new version. Emraan is seen enjoying himself a good time with the ladies at the club when Rishi Kapoor arrives to ruin his night. Channelling his inner Ethan Hunt in a dark jacket and a hoodie, Rishi looks mysterious in his new look as he follows Emraan around the club.

Watch the song here:

The trailer for The Body dropped last week and offered little insight into the film, building the right suspense for the audience. The film also features Sobhita Dhulipalla and Vedhika. It is a crime thriller, and the official remake of a Spanish film of the same name.

Talking about working with Rishi, Emraan said, “Whatever I had heard about Rishi sir is all true. I love his attitude of being brutally honest. We are living in a world where people around us give fake smiles and try to be nice. I love Rishi sir because he will not say words behind your back. All the good things I’ve heard of him are true! There is no hypocrisy in him.”

Watch the trailer for The Body here:

Rishi, on his part, had this to say about Emraan: “Initially, he was doing those films in which songs were superhit (referring to Murder, Gangster). He was doing romantic films. I thought he would only work in that genre of films, but it is great to see how he shifted gear and became a versatile actor. He is an intelligent actor and very calculative with his action. I like that!”

Rishi, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming film The Body, says the film’s director Jeethu Joseph wanted to work with him for his earlier film -- the 2013 Malayalam film, Drishyam -- but that didn’t materialise. Now that they have managed to work together, Joseph is really happy.

Produced by Viacom 18, The Body releases on December 13.

