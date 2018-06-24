The glow on Mira Rajput’s face to a rare Shamita Shetty appearance. See pics

Bollywood celebs seem to have left Mumbai en masse -- many have parked themselves in Bangkok for the ongoing IIFA Weekend and Awards 2018 function, another contingent is touring the US as part of Salman Khan’s Dabangg Reloaded concert tour and many including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor are simply on holiday.

However, some stars such Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Janhvi Kapoor are still in town.

On Saturday many celebs were spotted in Mumbai, going about their usual business and also socializing. From Ananya Pandey’s gym routines to Diana Penty’s airport scenes, a lot was happening in planet Bollywood. What if big brother Arjun Kapoor isn’t around; his kid sister Janhvi was seen exiting his residence.

Alia and Parineeti joined Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for an intimate dinner thrown by the Quantico star.

Mira Rajput was out with her friends and was seen at the Indigo restaurant in Juhu. The glow of a young mother-to-be (for a second time, that is) was unmistakable.

Here are the pictures from the lives of the celebs:

Mira Rajput is having a good time with friends. She was seen at the upscale restaurant, Indigo in Juhu on Saturday night. (Manav Manglani)

Mira Rajput with her friends in Mumbai. (Manav Manglani)

Shamita Shetty was out despite the heavy rains while Daina Penty was spotted at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Pretty girls Sonal Chauhan (left) and Ananya Pandey in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside brother Arjun Kapoor’s residence. (Viral Bhayani)

Shreyas Talpade obliged a fan with a selfie. (Viral Bhayani)

Diljit Dosanjh was seen promoting his film, Soorma, in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt came in to meet Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas despite pouring rain. (Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra visited cousin Priyanka Chopra’s Juhu home for dinner. (Viral Bhayani)

