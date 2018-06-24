The glow on Mira Rajput’s face to a rare Shamita Shetty appearance. See pics
Many Bollywood actors are either in Bangkok for IIFA 2018 or with Salman Khan for his Dabangg Reloaded concert tour. However, some like Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and Mira Rajput are still in Mumbai amid pouring rain.bollywood Updated: Jun 24, 2018 16:57 IST
Bollywood celebs seem to have left Mumbai en masse -- many have parked themselves in Bangkok for the ongoing IIFA Weekend and Awards 2018 function, another contingent is touring the US as part of Salman Khan’s Dabangg Reloaded concert tour and many including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor are simply on holiday.
However, some stars such Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Janhvi Kapoor are still in town.
On Saturday many celebs were spotted in Mumbai, going about their usual business and also socializing. From Ananya Pandey’s gym routines to Diana Penty’s airport scenes, a lot was happening in planet Bollywood. What if big brother Arjun Kapoor isn’t around; his kid sister Janhvi was seen exiting his residence.
Alia and Parineeti joined Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for an intimate dinner thrown by the Quantico star.
Mira Rajput was out with her friends and was seen at the Indigo restaurant in Juhu. The glow of a young mother-to-be (for a second time, that is) was unmistakable.
Here are the pictures from the lives of the celebs:
Diljit Dosanjh was seen promoting his film, Soorma, in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)
