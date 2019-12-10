The Power List 2019: Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dazzle, Shah Rukh-Gauri win big. See winners list
The star-studded first edition of the Vogue x Nykaa Fashion: The Power List was attended by bigwigs from the world of entertainment and fashion. See the winners list here.bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2019 10:08 IST
The biggest names from the film and fashion fraternity came together on Monday night to celebrate the first-ever Vogue x Nykaa Fashion: The Power List. The glitzy awards show, which was held at St Regis Mumbai, was attended by Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan and others.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who won the Most Stylish Couple Of The Year, were twinning in black. While the actor wore a black suit, his wife opted for a black gown with a holographic glow and a dramatic train.
Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in a white mini dress made out of faux feathers, with a diamond belt. She was given the Emerging Fashion Star – Female award.
Katrina Kaif, like Janhvi, also opted for a mini dress. She wore a silver sequinned dress with a plunging neckline.
Style Icon Of The Year (Male) Akshay Kumar wore a white racer outfit with patchwork detailing. Anushka Sharma, who took home the Style Icon Of The Year (Female) award, wore a statement Anamika Khanna ensemble.
Hrithik Roshan won Disruptor Of The Year for his fitness brand HRX. He looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers, paired with a pink blazer.
While there were a total of 31 awards given out across categories, here is the complete list of winners from Bollywood:
Style Icon Of The Year - Female: Anushka Sharma
Style Icon Of The Year - Male: Akshay Kumar
Emerging Fashion Star - Female: Janhvi Kapoor
Most Stylish Couple Of The Year: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Style Influencer Of The Year: Karan Johar
Youth Influencer Of The Year: Varun Dhawan
Disruptor Of The Year: Hrithik Roshan for HRX
Emerging Fashion Star - Male: Diljit Dosanjh
