The Power List 2019: Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dazzle, Shah Rukh-Gauri win big. See winners list

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 10:08 IST

The biggest names from the film and fashion fraternity came together on Monday night to celebrate the first-ever Vogue x Nykaa Fashion: The Power List. The glitzy awards show, which was held at St Regis Mumbai, was attended by Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan and others.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who won the Most Stylish Couple Of The Year, were twinning in black. While the actor wore a black suit, his wife opted for a black gown with a holographic glow and a dramatic train.

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in a white mini dress made out of faux feathers, with a diamond belt. She was given the Emerging Fashion Star – Female award.

Katrina Kaif, like Janhvi, also opted for a mini dress. She wore a silver sequinned dress with a plunging neckline.

Style Icon Of The Year (Male) Akshay Kumar wore a white racer outfit with patchwork detailing. Anushka Sharma, who took home the Style Icon Of The Year (Female) award, wore a statement Anamika Khanna ensemble.

Hrithik Roshan won Disruptor Of The Year for his fitness brand HRX. He looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers, paired with a pink blazer.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karan Johar and Shilpa Shetty at the awards night. ( Varinder Chawla )

Mira Rajput, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, and Diana Penty at the awards night. ( Varinder Chawla )

While there were a total of 31 awards given out across categories, here is the complete list of winners from Bollywood:

Style Icon Of The Year - Female: Anushka Sharma

Style Icon Of The Year - Male: Akshay Kumar

Emerging Fashion Star - Female: Janhvi Kapoor

Most Stylish Couple Of The Year: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Style Influencer Of The Year: Karan Johar

Youth Influencer Of The Year: Varun Dhawan

Disruptor Of The Year: Hrithik Roshan for HRX

Emerging Fashion Star - Male: Diljit Dosanjh

